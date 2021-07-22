Covid increases along Donegal border

A revised set of Covid-19 statistics for the Lifford-Stranorlar electoral area published tis evening highlights a worrying trend for communities living the border
The results are based on a fortnightly basis - 14 days up to July 19.
Places in this local electoral area include: Ballindrait, Convoy, Killygordon, Lifford, Ballybofey-Stranorlar, St Johnston, Castlefin, Raphoe and Drumkeen.
The most recent case updates are as follows:
New Cases: 137
14-Day Incidence Rate per 100k: 529
