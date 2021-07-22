Road surface temperatures highest in West Donegal

Donegal Weather Channel has revealed that we've got the hottest roads in the country.

This afternoon they report that with temperatures now rising into the low 30s across Ireland for a third day in a row its not only the public who is feeling the heat with very hot road surface temperatures also been recorded with a temperatures of 55C on N56 Gweedore road in west Donegal.

Road temperatures are above 39C across the whole country.

"Hot weather means hot roads and softer road surfaces. We are reminding road users to be careful of surfaces becoming slick and dangerous, particularly on minor roads. Please exercise caution when braking.

"Planning on walking dogs in hot weather?

It’s generally safe in temperatures of up to 19°C but be careful when the mercury rises above this. Even at temperatures as low as 20°C dogs are at risk of heat stroke.

"Heat stroke in dogs is essentially a high temperature not caused by a fever. It occurs when dogs are no longer able to self-regulate and keep their temperature at a comfortable level.

"Already today temperatures are again up in the high 20s to low 30s with the highest temperature at present on Thursday as from 3pm at the Met Eireann mount Dillion Weather Station in Roscommon at 30.1C

"Higher temperatures are possible by the end of the day.

"Last night Ireland recorded its first tropical night in 20 years"

The channel's website also states that last night was provisionally the first tropical night in Ireland for 20 years, with Valentia in Kerry not observing any temperature under 20.5°C

Tropical nights (shaded air above 20°C all night) are rare in Ireland having only occurred around six times in the digital record.

And what lies ahead tomorrow?

Well the Donegal Weather Channel states that Friday will be another warm and hot day with hazy sunshine across the county. Temperatures will range between 26C to 32C.

A dry night across Donegal with clear spells. Very warm and humid overnight with temperatures between 15C to 19C.

Pollen levels - Moderate

UV levels - High to Very High

You can keep up to date with the Donegal Weather Channel at:

https://www.donegalweatherchannel.ie/