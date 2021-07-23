Over 18s urged to get vaccine in Donegal as Letterkenny Hospital Covid-19 admissions the highest in the country

Last evening, it was revealed that 13 people were being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH) for Covid-19, the highest of any of the country's hospitals.

Sligo University Hospital (SUH) were treating three patients.

And one of those Letterkenny Covid patients had been fully vaccinated, the latest HSE figures confirmed.

Two of the Donegal patients were reported to be in the hospital's intensive care unit.

Responding to the recent elevated figures of people being treated for Covid-19 at Letterkenny University Hospital, CEO of the Saolta Healthcare Group, Tony Canavan told donegallive.ie:

“The increase in Covid-19 cases in the community is a great concern and I would like to appeal to the public to stay vigilant and help halt the spread of the virus in the community by following public health advice in relation to wearing masks and keeping social distance.

"I would also urge anyone aged 18 and older who hasn’t yet registered to get a free Covid-19 vaccine at the LYIT Letterkenny or Carndonagh Vaccination Centres, to do so by going to hse.ie. The vaccine is the most effective way to prevent serious disease and will help protect you and those close to you.”

“It is clear that we are now on the upward curve of the fourth wave of Covid-19 infection in this country. We don’t yet know how many people will get seriously ill and will require hospital care or treatment in an Intensive Care Unit. A small percentage of all people with Covid-19 will require hospital care but as the number of cases in the community increases, this small percentage translates into a larger number of patients needing hospitalisation.

"Even before we see the impact of the fourth wave on our hospitals, we have record numbers of people attending the Emergency Departments, many of whom need to be admitted to hospital for ongoing treatment. We are seeing a level of activity normally not seen until December and January," he said.

The Saolta group operate hospitals along the western seaboard including Letterkenny and Sligo.