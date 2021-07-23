Thursday was hottest day of the year in Donegal

Donegal recorded its highest temperatures of the year yesterday with the Met Éireann weather station at Finner Camp registering a temperature of 28.5 degrees celsius.
Temperatures have been at heatwave level since Tuesday, but it has yet to be determined if Donegal will join other parts of the country, in having an official heatwave, as these high temperatures must be maintained for a period of at least five days.
The lowest temperature recorded at Finner was 17 degrees celsius, just three degrees short of what is described as "a tropical night".
At Malin Head weather station, highest temperatures reached 23.5C and a low of 13.4C on Thursday.
In Northern Ireland, temperatures for the third day running were the highest on record.
A temperature in Armagh reached 31.4 degrees celsius at 3.20pm yesterday; the previous day, Castlederg in County Tyrone registered 31.3C.
The previous highest Northern Ireland temperature of 30.8C was on July 12 1983 and June 30 1976.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.