23/07/2021

Thursday was hottest day of the year in Donegal

Finner weather station recorded a temperature of 28.5C

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

Donegal recorded its highest temperatures of the year yesterday with the Met Éireann weather station at Finner Camp registering a temperature of 28.5 degrees celsius.

Temperatures have been at heatwave level since Tuesday, but it has yet to be determined if Donegal will join other parts of the country, in having an official heatwave, as these high temperatures must be maintained for a period of at least five days. 

The lowest temperature recorded at Finner was 17 degrees celsius, just three degrees short of what is described as "a tropical night".

At Malin Head weather station, highest temperatures reached 23.5C and a low of 13.4C on Thursday.

In Northern Ireland, temperatures for the third day running were the highest on record.

A temperature in Armagh reached 31.4 degrees celsius at 3.20pm yesterday; the previous day, Castlederg in County Tyrone registered 31.3C.

The previous highest Northern Ireland temperature of 30.8C was on July 12 1983 and June 30 1976.

 

