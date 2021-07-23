Search our Archive

23/07/2021

ESB issue warning in relation to swimming in Lough Dunlewey

ESB issue warning in relation to swimming in Lough Dunlewey

ESB issue warning about swimming in reservoirs

Reporter:

Michelle Nic Pháidín

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Given the recent spell of warm weather, ESB would like to again remind the general public of the dangers and potentially serious consequences of swimming in any ESB reservoir.

These areas are not appropriate for swimming because of the risk of deep and fast-flowing waters, changing water levels and uneven ground.

These waters include the reservoirs at Lough Dunlewey, Poulaphouca in County Wicklow, Golden Falls and Leixlip in County Kildare, Inniscarra and Carrigadrohid in County Cork, the Ardnacrusha headrace and tailrace canal in County Clare and Assaroe and Lough Nacung.

