Buncrana Covid pop up test centre will remain open until August 1

A free “Pop up, walk-in/no appointment necessary” Covid-19 test centre located at Nailors Row Car Park behind Cockhill Health Centre, Buncrana, Co. Donegal F93 XP02 will operate until August 1, 2021.

The pop up test centre will operate behind Cockhill Health Centre from 11am to 7pm daily and those under 16 years of age must be accompanied.

The HSE established the pop up centre in the first week of July owing to concerns over an increase in cases of Covid-19 recorded in Inishowen area. The HSE is encouraging people in communities throughout the north of the County to avail of this temporary facility in Buncrana. People can avail of testing if they have concerns about Covid19, whether or not they have symptoms.

The HSE reminds everyone at this time of “the basics” in protecting one’s self and others from the spread of Covid-19. In particular, if you have symptoms, even if they are mild, do not attend work or social gatherings and get tested for Covid19 – see https://www2.hse.ie/ conditions/covid19/preventing- the-spread/

The HSE’s Covid-19 Testing Centre located at St. Conals Campus, Kilmacrennan Rd. Letterkenny F92FW6Y is open Monday to Friday from 9.30am to 7pm and 11am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday. The Cleary Centre, Ballybofey Rd. Drumlonagher, Donegal F94 EH30 continues to operate on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9.30am to 5pm and on Wednesday from 9.30am to 4pm.

However walk-in’s will only be facilitated between the hours of 11am and 3pm. Referral appointments will take place throughout the day.

The centre is closed at weekends. You can book your here: online https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/covid19/testing/walk-in-test-centres/