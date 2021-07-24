Five local students benefit from Meenadreen windfarm fund

Five local students will benefit from the first round of bursaries in funding through the Energia Meenadreen Windfarm Community Benefit Fund.

The fund has allocated almost €40,000 to five students through specialised bursaries, supporting them in further education over the next three years.

The scheme is now open for new applications from students living beside the wind farm in South Donegal.

The five local students who will benefit from the first round of bursaries are alll enrolled in institutions across Ireland including Dublin City University, Letterkenny Institute of Technology, NUIG and Ulster University.

Jamie Crawford, one of the students to receive a scholarship, said:

“Being selected to receive a scholarship from the Meenadreen Community Benefit Fund has been a huge help to me and has relieved some of the financial strain that attending university can bring.

Personal interest

“I applied for the fund because I have witnessed, first-hand, the benefits that Energia has had on my community, including providing funding for a new playground, and an extension to the local community centre.

With a personal interest in renewable energy, I am now studying a BA in Education, with a special focus on climate change education and sustainability in the classroom, and I hope to bring this passion to students in the future.”

Wind farm benefits

Managing Director of Energia Renewables, Peter Baillie, said:

“Local communities deserve to benefit from the construction and operation of our wind farms and Energia is working with community funding experts, The Community Foundation for Ireland, Community Foundation NI and Fermanagh Trust, to ensure our funding has the maximum positive and lasting impact in the areas where we operate.

“Each of our funds is tailored to meet the needs of the local community and this year Energia is delighted to be financing the new Meenadreen wind farm student bursary in south Donegal as part of our overall community benefit fund.”

The Meenadreen fund is administered by the Community Foundation Ireland (CFI) which is an independent grant-making organisation. Denise Charlton, Chief Executive of The Community Foundation for Ireland, said:

“Investing in young people and creating opportunities for their future in their areas is key if we are to see thriving communities in both rural and urban areas across Ireland. Giving back to communities lies at the very heart of our model of philanthropic giving, that means investing in facilities and people. We join with the Energia Group in wishing the five students every success with their studies.”

Applications for the 2021 round of the Energia Meenadreen Windfarm Fund are being accepted until August 16th. For information on how to apply, please visit the Community Foundation for Ireland Website, www.foundation.ie.

Applications for the Community Grants Scheme will open in mid-autumn.