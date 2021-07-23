Search our Archive

23/07/2021

Creevy NS Confirmation in Ballyshannon cannot go ahead

"Date fell beyond the relaxation of regulations"

Creevy NS Confirmations will not go ahead in Ballyshannon on July 31

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

Kilbarron Parish Offices in Ballyshannon have confirmed that the Confirmation for students of Creevy National School planned for Saturday week, cannot go ahead, because of Covid-19 guidelines.

In a posting they said: "Unfortunately the Confirmation we had hoped to proceed with for children from Creevy NS, as its date fell beyond the relaxation of regulations, can NOT now go ahead next Saturday the 31st. We had hoped dearly it would be possible but we have sadly not been given the go-ahead. 


"The guidelines are ever-changing but just one week out we can no longer wait to finalise this with certainty, knowing that some sponsors may need to travel etc, so we have taken the decision to postpone it to an unknown later date along with the other Confirmations and First Holy Communion.

"We are sorry this isn't now possible."

