Would you like to be Donegal's Reader in Residence for the Donegal County Library service?

Donegal Library Service is looking for a reader in residence.

The successful Reader in Residence will develop and deliver a fun and exciting programme of literacy based events and activities to children in DEIS primary schools in Donegal; aiming for a spread across all Municipal Districts (MDs): Letterkenny, Glenties, Stranorlar, Inishowen and Donegal.

Donegal County Library Service is committed to developing the role of the library as a centre for culture, with programmes and projects that meet individual and community needs. Promoting reading and literacy is at the heart of the public library service in Donegal and to help support this, the Library Service are currently inviting proposals from suitable candidates in order to appoint a Reader in Residence from mid August 2021 for a period of 12 weeks.

Promoting reading and literacy is also one of the key strategic programmes of the national public library strategy Our Public Libraries 2022 – Inspiring, Connecting and Empowering Communities. Donegal County Library Service is committed to firmly establishing our libraries as a centre for reading and literacy development in the community, with programmes and projects that meet individual and community needs as part of the annual Right to Read programme.

The project which aims to provide support to marginalised, socially excluded and disadvantaged communities is funded by the Dormant Accounts fund through the Department of Rural and Community Development and Donegal County Council



Further information and project brief is available at http://www.donegallibrary.ie/photoslider/readerinresidence/

Deadline for submissions of proposals is 12 noon 4th of August 2021.