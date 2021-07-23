High Fire Risk notice has been issued authorities appeal for vigilance

A notice of high fire risk, Condition Orange, has been issued by the Department of Agriculture as temperatures continue to soar.

Landowners and members of the public are being urged by Donegal County Council to exercise caution and to take all necessary measures to prevent the occurrence of wildfires involving material such as gorse, heather and similar.

The notice is in effect from 3.00 pm today until midday on 26th July.

Land owners and members of the public are urged to be vigilant and to report any uncontrolled or unattended fires immediately to the Fire Service by dialling 999 or 112.

The council is also urging landowners and members of the public not to engage in activities that could cause wildfires.

House holders or building owners in areas susceptible to wildfire are advised to remove or cut back any vegetation in the immediate vicinity of their house, building or oil tank to prevent wildfires damaging or destroying their property.

Donegal County Council would also like to remind landowners and members of the public that under the Wildlife Acts, 1976 and 2000 it is an offence to cut, grub, burn or otherwise destroy any vegetation growing on any land not then cultivated between 1st day of March and 31st day of August in any year.

Advice to the General Public/Forest Visitors

Members of the public and visitors to recreational areas should cooperate with all requests regarding fire safety, obey all relevant bye-laws and be considerate in parking vehicles so as not to impede access by emergency vehicles.

Members of the public should not light fires in and around forests or open land.

Where fire outbreaks occur at or near recreational areas the following actions should be taken by visitors in the interests of safety.

1. Do not attempt to intervene or fight fires under any circumstances.

2. Gather all family/group members and move to a safe fuel-free location such as a car park, upwind of the fire.

3. Telephone Fire and Rescue Services via 112/999 and report the fire and its location.

4. Evacuate if instructed to do so and cooperate with all Emergency Service Instructions.

Report Fires Immediately:

The need for increased vigilance at this time cannot be overstated. Forest owners, farmers, rural dwellers and other countryside users are asked to be extremely vigilant regarding fire activity, to report any suspicious or illegal activity to the Gardai and to report all fires immediately to the Fire and Emergency Services via 112/999.

You will not be billed by the fire service or local authority for making the call. Give clear details as regards location and any other useful information such as the size of the fire, wind direction, proximity to dwellings or forestry etc. Do not attempt to tackle fires alone or without adequate training or protective equipment.

Barbecue safety advice

A barbecue should be a safe and enjoyable experience. To avoid injuries, or damage to property, follow these simple precautions:

Never BBQ on a balcony.

Make sure your barbecue is in good working order.

Ensure the barbecue is on a flat site, well away from the house/apartment, trees or shrubs.

Keep children, garden games and pets well away from the cooking area.

Never leave the barbecue unattended.

Keep a bucket of water or sand nearby for emergencies.

Never barbecue in parks, wildland areas or any site in close proximity to vegetation, trees etc.

Ensure the barbecue is cool before attempting to move.