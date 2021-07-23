Search our Archive

23/07/2021

Donegal woman and her nephew in head shave fundraiser for little girl battling leukemia

A planned physical gathering has been called off due to Covid but the headshave will be broadcast live

The pair are shaving their heads to support Donegal Town girl Kaitlyn Glackin

A Donegal Town woman and her nephew are taking the brave steps to shave their heads in order to raise money to support Kaitlyn Glackin, an 11-year-old who is suffering from leukemia.

Kaitlyn is battle the disease for the third time, and according to her family, is doing so with great courage and grace.

The wider Donegal community has really got behind Kaitlyn with people of all ages organising fundraising events to support her as she needs to travel to the UK for treatment. A Facebook page called Kaitlyn's Krew has become a great portal for those who want to get involved, and for anyone who wishes to help.

This weekend, Sherrell Nesbitt and her nephew Adam Wilson will shave their heads to raise funds for Kaitlyn and her family. The event was originally going to take place at Biddy's O'Barnes, but will instead by broadcast via video due to the rising Covid-19 cases. 

Anyone who wishes to donate can do so via a PayPal like on the Sponsored Head Shave Facebook page, on the Support Kaitlyn and Her Family GoFundMe page or through sponsorship cards in Timony's Spar, EWS Butchers, The Weighbridge and Centra.

