WHAT'S ON | Here's everything new on Netflix for the weekend

Netflix has released the details of all the new shows, documentaries and movies arriving to the streaming platform just in time for the weekend.

With the Irish heatwave set to continue into the weekend, the temptation of escaping the sun and finding some shade, kicking up your feet and catching up on your guilty pleasure is real.

Grab the popcorn, remote and fan!

Sexy Beasts

Ready to say goodbye to superficial dating? Sexy Beasts is the dating show that takes looks completely out of the equation using fantastical, cutting edge prosthetics to transform the daters - giving them a chance to find love purely based on personality!

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

Arcadia may look like an ordinary town but it lies at the centre of magical and mystical lines that makes it a nexus for many battles among otherworldly creatures including trolls, aliens and wizards. Now the heroes from the hit series Trollhunters, 3Below and Wizards, team up in their most epic adventure yet where they must fight the Arcane Order for control over the magic that binds them all.

Blood Red Sky

A woman with a mysterious illness is forced into action when a group of terrorists attempt to hijack a transatlantic overnight flight. In order to protect her son she will have to reveal a dark secret, and unleash the vampire within that she fought to hide.

The Movies That Made Us: Season 2

Get the real story behind the blockbusters that defined a generation – Back To The Future, Pretty Woman, Jurassic Park and Forest Gump. Actors, directors and industry insiders lead the way on entertaining deep dives.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation

The war for Eternia culminates in “Masters of the Universe: Revelation,” an innovative and action-packed animated series that picks up where the iconic characters left off decades ago. After a cataclysmic battle between He-Man and Skeletor, Eternia is fractured and the Guardians of Grayskull are scattered. And after decades of secrets tore them apart, it’s up to Teela to reunite the broken band of heroes, and solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to restore Eternia and prevent the end of the universe.

Sky Rojo: Season 2

From the creators of Money Heist comes this new action-packed series complete with dark humour and adrenaline-filled moments. Coral, Wendy and Gina go on the run in search of freedom while being chased by Moisés and Christian, henchmen of Romeo, pimp and owner of Club Las Novias. Together, the women embark on a frenetic race during which they will have to face many dangers. Their only plan: to stay alive for five more minutes

Feels Like Ishq

Short films follow young adults as they navigate the gamut of emotions that come with finding romantic connection in unexpected places.

Chernobyl 1986 (Film)

After reuniting with a lost love, firefighter Alexey retires to begin a new life — but the Chernobyl disaster suddenly plunges him back into danger.

A Second Chance: Rivals!

In this sequel, after a grown-up Maddy gets injured and can’t qualify for the Olympics, she starts coaching a team of elite junior gymnasts as they go up against rival team

Bankrolled

While blind drunk, two unemployed millennials entrepreneurs drunkenly post a video pitch about their revolutionary app to a crowdfunding site. When the app catches fire and they accidentally raise millions of dollars they actually have to create the app.

Kingdom: Ashin of the North

Tragedy, betrayal and a mysterious discovery fuel a woman's vengeance for the loss of her tribe and family in this special episode of "Kingdom."

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop

After meeting one bright, sunny day, a shy boy who expresses himself through haiku and a bubbly but self-conscious girl share a brief, magical summer.