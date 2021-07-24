Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV

SATURDAY, JULY 24
GAA
Laois v Westmeath - National Hurling league relegation playoff - TG4, 7.25PM
OLYMPICS
TOKYO 2020
BBC1, RTE2, 12.15AM
GOLF
EVIAN CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS, 10.30AM
RUGBY
LIONS V SOUTH AFRICA
SKY SPORTS, 3.30PM
CRICKET
T20: IRELAND V STH AFRICA
BT SPORT 1, 3.45PM
SOCCER
CELTIC V WEST HAM
PREMIER SPORTS, 2.30PM
SUNDAY, JULY 25
OLYMPICS
TOKYO 2020T
BBC1, RTE2, 12 MIDNIGHT
GOLF
EVIAN CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS, 10.30AM
GAELIC FOOTBALL
CONNACHT FINAL: GALWAY V MAYO
RTE1, 1PM
GAELIC FOOTBALL
MUNSTER FINAL: KERRY V CORK
RTE2, 3.30PM
GOLF
PGA TOUR: 3M OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 8PM
