Good News for Glenveagh National Park walkers

There is good news for walkers at Glenveagh National Park this weekend after it was announced that two Trail Walkers buses will be running to Gartan for visitors wishing to do the Lough Inshagh walk each Saturday and Sunday at 9.30am & 10.15am from the Visitor Centre.
This service is strictly on a first come first served basis. Limited to 15 persons on each bus.
If possible they hope to resume the Glen bus for the Bridle Path in September.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.