Donegal's Saturday weather will be excellent again

Any fog or mist about will quickly clear to give another clear and dry and hot day in Donegal and the north west. The good weather will continue into Sunday, but it will return to more normal patterns for this time of of the year from the start of next week. The solar UV factor will also be high today and tomorrow, with the pollen count moderate today, but low tomorrow.

Met Éireann say that highest temperatures today will range between 24 to 27 degrees here and that it will be the warmest in the west. As with the weather earlier in the week, it may be a little cooler near windward coasts.

They say that sea breezes may also develop locally. A few isolated heavy or thundery showers may also develop in the west of Ulster during the afternoon and evening, so be careful.

So remember to keep safe, especially if you or your family are anywhere near water. Keep hydrated and don't forget the sun screen with children requiring a higher sun protection factor than adults.

In some of the more popular locations like Rossnowlagh and Bundoran, be aware that there may be some traffic congestion, as well high road temperatures themselves, so factor that as well into any journeys you or your family are taking. And don't forget that your pets will also need special care and attention in this hot weather.

By 6am, the temperature this morning at Finner was already 16C, while in Malin, it was 14C.

Over the past seven days, rainfall amounts have been extremely low countrywide, with less than 1mm recorded at all Met Éireann weather stations.

The highest rainfall accumulation was recorded at Malin Head, with 0.7mm recorded, which is 4% of its average.