Deaths in Donegal, Saturday morning, July 24, 2021

The death has taken place of Paddy Curran; Carnbrae, Quigley's Point.

Remains reposing at his residence from Friday evening.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1pm in St Columba's Church, Drung, Quigleys Point with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Paddy's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.stcolumbasdrung.net



Eddie Doherty, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Eddie Doherty, Gortlarry, Carndonagh.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny took place yesterday at 4pm going to his home.

Funeral from there on Sunday afternoon, July 25 at 1.30pm going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Mass at 2pm with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Letterkenny University Hospital Patient's Comfort Fund c/o any family member.



Eilish McLoone, Skerries, Dublin and Malin Road, Carndonagh

The death has occurred of Eilish McLoone of Malin Road, Carndonagh and formerly of Skerries, Dublin.

Deeply Regretted by her husband Gerry, sons Patrick and Joseph, daughter Una, sister Patricia, grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Requiem Mass will take place in the Church of the Sacred Heart Carndonagh, at 11am on Sunday with interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Donations in Lieu of flowers to Beaumount Hospital ICU.

Bernard (Berny) Kennedy, Ballybofey / Glenties / Dublin

The death has occurred unexpectedly but peacefully in the presence of his family in the ICU, Letterkenny Hospital of Bernard (Berny) Kennedy, Ballybofey, Donegal / Glenties, Donegal / Harold's Cross, Dublin

Son of the late Barney and Mary Bridget. Cherished father of Moira and Éamonn, adored and adoring grandfather of Eoghan, Aoibhín, Síofra and Sé. Much loved brother of Séamus (predeceased) Patrick, Mary A and Anthony. Deeply regretted and missed by Nuala, son-in-law Niall, Diane, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and many friends.

His remains reposed at Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara, with removal last evening to St Connell's Church, Glenties to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass today, Saturday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/glenties

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, the funeral and burial are private to family with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Catherine (Philomena) Tracey, Keelogs, Inver

The peaceful death has occurred of Catherine (known as Philomena) Tracey, Keelogs, Inver.

Sadly missed by her brother Alphonsus, sister-in-law Theresa, nieces Emer and Lorraine, extended family, neighbours and friends. May She Rest In Peace

Requiem Mass on Saturday in St Naul's Church, Ardaghey at 11am, with burial afterwards in Frosses Churchyard.

Due to government and HSE guidelines, the funeral is private to family only please, with a maximum of 50 people permitted.



