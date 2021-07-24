Send us in your beautiful Donegal Sunshine snaps . . .

This is the scene this Saturday morning at glorious Rathmullan, caught by our intrepid reporter, before the crowds that are expected later.

We would love you to send us in your favourite sunshine Donegal snap over the past week or from today and tomorrow.

Let's show the rest of the world just how beautiful we have it up here, on weeks like this.

Email your photo to news@donegallive.ie and gove us some basic details of where and when the photo was taken.

You must take the photo yourself or one of your family has and by sending it in, you are giving us permission to print in online or or in one of our weekly publication - Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post, Donegal Democrat and Inish Times.

We would be delighted to hear from you . . . .