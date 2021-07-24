Deaths in Donegal, Saturday evening, July 24, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

Proinnsias Boyle, Carrick

Frances McBride, Kerrykeel

Carrie McLaughlin, Taobh Na Cille, Moville

Paddy Curran, Carnbrae, Quigley’s Point

Eddie Doherty, Gortlarry, Carndonagh

Eilish McLoone, Skerries, Dublin and Carndonagh

The death has occurred of Proinnsias Boyle, Straleel, Carrick.

Peacefully, at his home. Removal from his home on Monday at 11.30am for Funeral Mass in St. Cartha’s Church, Kilcar at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in Kilcar cemetery. In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family and close friends.

The death has occurred of Frances Mc Bride,Kerrykeel, July 23rd 2021, peacefully in Letterkenny University Hospital.

Predeceased by her husband Myles. Deeply regretted by her loving family, Kathleen, Imelda, Bernard, Liam, Tommy, Mary, Eileen, Dolores, Gerard, Phyllis, Pauline, Breid and Sinéad, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchild, extended family and friends.

In accordance with H.S.E. and Government guidelines wake and funeral are private to family, neighbours and close friends.

Remains will repose at her home. Funeral Mass on Monday, July 26th at 12 noon in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kerrykeel. Burial afterwards in Massmount Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Stroke and Medical Rehab Unit, c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Carrie McLaughlin, Taobh Na Cille, Moville

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Carrie McLaughlin in her 102nd year, late of, Taobh Na Cille, Moville.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later. Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Paddy Curran, Carnbrae, Quigley’s Point

The death has taken place of Paddy Curran; Carnbrae, Quigley's Point.

Remains reposing at his residence from Friday evening.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1pm in St Columba's Church, Drung, Quigleys Point with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Paddy's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.stcolumbasdrung.net



Eddie Doherty, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Eddie Doherty, Gortlarry, Carndonagh.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny took place yesterday at 4pm going to his home.

Funeral from there on Sunday afternoon, July 25 at 1.30pm going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Mass at 2pm with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Letterkenny University Hospital Patient's Comfort Fund c/o any family member.



Eilish McLoone, Skerries, Dublin and Malin Road, Carndonagh

The death has occurred of Eilish McLoone of Malin Road, Carndonagh and formerly of Skerries, Dublin.

Deeply Regretted by her husband Gerry, sons Patrick and Joseph, daughter Una, sister Patricia, grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Requiem Mass will take place in the Church of the Sacred Heart Carndonagh, at 11am on Sunday with interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Donations in Lieu of flowers to Beaumount Hospital ICU.



