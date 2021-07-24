Hot offer - Massive queues form as motorists flock to filliing stations for cut price fuel as part of birthday celebrations

Queues have been quickly forming at a number of petrol station forecourts around the country following a massive discount promotion this afternoon.

A number of Applegreen petrol stations - including ones in Donegal - have been selling fuel at discount prices to tie in with the company's birthday celebrations which fall today, July 24th.

At 2.47 pm, fuel prices were slashed Fuel prices were slashed by 24.7 cent a litre with a litre of diesel retailing at 118.1 cent per litre (down from just under 142.8 cent) and a litre of unleaded fuel at 129.1 cent per litre (down from just under 153.8 cent per litre)

Among the participating stations was the Cill an Óir Applegreen/Costcutters store in the Glencar/Killylastin area of Letterkenny.

As news spread of the offer, queues quickly formed.

And it was a similar story at other Applegreen outlets.

The fuel offer began at 2.47 pm and was to run for two hours and 47 minutes.

Other special offers were also available in stores.

In 2020, the company ran a similar promotion. Huge queues formed at numerous outlets, leading to considerable traffic jams.

Some forecourts had to close their gates to stop motorists getting in.

While many motorists were delighted with the cut-price fuel, others were inconvenienced by the traffic issues that emerged.

Nevertheless, it was a great marketing success for Applegreen.