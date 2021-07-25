Search our Archive

25/07/2021

Kinlough Cllr Justin Warnock wants drive-by apple orchard

Drive by apple orchard proposed for Leitrim

Drive by apple orchard proposed for Leitrim

Reporter:

Fiona Heavey

While Leitrim County Council are well used to dealing with queries to cut trees and hedges along road sides, they don't usually get asked to plant more trees along the road.


Kinlough based Cllr Justin Warnock has requested the Council plant native apple trees where possible along our national primary and regional roads in the Manorhamilton Municipal Area as part of the National Pollinator Plan 2021 – 2025.
Cllr Warnock said it was a “great opportunity” during this biodiversity crisis to plant apple trees which could benefit insects, birds and even people.

The Council said the planting of apple trees along any of the national routes would have to get approval of the TII and suitable location would be difficult to find due to road safety measures.
Currently there is no funding but if funding becomes available and suitable locations can be found, this can be considered.

Cllr Sean McDermott supported the motion but joked that it could cause traffic delays if everyone was stopping for an apple along the road. Drive by apple orchard - how do you like them apples?!

