25/07/2021

Make the most of the warm Donegal Sunday sunshine !

Last of the really hot days for now . . .

Michael McHugh

It should be a few degrees cooler than yesterday across the county of Donegal, but that does not mean that the hot temperatures have disappeared, just yet.

According to Met Éireann, across Ulster mist and fog will slowly clearing this morning, leaving a largely dry day with spells of sunshine, though mist may linger along north coasts and isolated showers will develop in the afternoon and evening.

The highest temperatures of 22 to 26 degrees, reaching 27 degrees locally in a light to moderate northerly breeze with sea breezes developing.

The Solar UV Index is again moderate to high again today. 

Any showers will die out early tonight to leave a mainly dry night with clear spells. But still keep an eye out for the isolated heavy showers that may occur.

However, it will turn cloudier towards morning. Isolated patches of mist and fog will form in a light northerly breeze. Lowest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees.

A wee peak at the Monday weather indicates that highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees, coolest in the western half of the province (that's us!), in a light to moderate northwest breeze.

And remember to be particularly mindful when anywhere near water and don't forget that the head needs plenty of protection as well, especially when you are out for a walk and may not realise you are getting sunburn!

Those hot tarry road will also be in evidence, so extra caution while driving as well today, as it should be on every day!

The Donegal Mountain rescue team words, still hold force today:

"Just a gentle reminder to make sure and bring plenty of water and suncream with you if you are out and about in our wonderful countryside. 

"As always, keep an eye on the weather, plan your journeys and make sure to let someone know where you're off to and when you'll be back. Enjoy and have a lovely weekend!"

