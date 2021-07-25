Some positive news on HSE Cyber attack

The CIDR surveillance system is now working again post the HSE cyber attack and the cases notified since May 14 are being uploaded. The cyber-attack on the HSE on May 14 prevented the routine notification of cases, associated deaths and outbreaks of Covid-19 to CIDR.

Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting (CIDR) is an information system developed to manage the surveillance and control of infectious diseases in Ireland.

CIDR is a shared national information system for the CIDR partners - the former health boards, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland, the Food Safety Promotion Board and the Department of Health.

Full reporting from CIDR will be restored as soon as possible, they say.

In the meantime the HPSC (Health Protection Service Centre) will continue its collaboration with the Public Health Departments and the Contact Management Programme, as has been happening since the cyber attack, to collate and report cases, deaths, outbreaks, positivity rates etc.

As a result of the cyber attack on the HSE IT systems, production of HPSC's daily and weekly reports has been disrupted due to limited user access to CIDR across the HSE.

The reported epidemiology of Covid-19, including the daily number of Covid-19 cases and the 14-day incidence reports, is normally based on the notifications to the Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting (CIDR) system.

As an interim measure, provisional epidemiological reports have been prepared based on the information captured by the HSE Covid Care Tracker. Please note that these data do not represent notified cases, and have not undergone the data validation procedures undertaken through CIDR, the HPSc said.

For this reason, data in the reports may differ from that previously reported based on CIDR data for this period. Similarly, future data reported for this period may differ from that presented in these reports.