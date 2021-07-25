Training programme to combat the sale of age restricted products to minors over summer holidays

Show Me ID – Be Age Ok, Ireland’s largest responsible retailing training platform, has urged Irish retailers to ensure their staff are fully trained on how to prevent the sale of age restricted goods to minors.

Show Me ID’s summer campaign is aimed at raising awareness of the importance of upholding training standards during the busy summer season, a time when retailers typically recruit new staff and those aged under 18 are on school holidays.

While Irish retailers continue to operate in a challenging Covid-19 environment, it is as important as ever that those involved in the sale of age-restricted products on a day-to-day basis remain vigilant and ensure all staff are adequately trained on how to avoid the sale of these items to minors.

Along with the necessary hygiene and safety protocols due to Covid-19, onboarding for new staff must include training on how avoid the sale of alcohol, tobacco products and lottery tickets to customers under the age of 18.

Engagement with the free Show Me ID training programme is an excellent opportunity for retailers to demonstrate to customers, many of whom are parents of children on summer holidays from school, their commitment to adequately train staff on the prevention of the sale of age restricted goods.

The summer season is traditionally a busy time for alcohol, tobacco, and lottery sales. The onus is on the retailer to protect their business, protect staff and most importantly, to protect minors by ensuring they and their staff are fully equipped to uphold a high standard of compliance with the law.

Retailers have found the interactive Show Me ID – Be Age Ok training module to be very helpful in informing staff of their responsibilities when working at the point of sale.

The programme provides a range of best practice tips and support, as well as advice on how to refuse a sale and defuse confrontational situations and why recording a sales refusal is so important. All Irish retailers are strongly encouraged to engage with training staff for responsible retailing by asking new and existing staff members to complete the training module and become leaders on how to avoid the sale of age restricted products to minors.

As part of Show Me ID’s summer campaign, retail staff who complete the training before 5pm on Monday, August 16 2021 will be entered into a draw to win one of five €100 One4All gift vouchers.

For more information and to complete the retailer training programme, visit: www.showmeid.ie