Search our Archive

25/07/2021

1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Appeal for information on missing sex offender connected to the border

Appeal for information on missing sex offender connected to the border

Information sought on James Taggart

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Police in Northern Ireland are appealing for information about the whereabouts of a convicted sex offender they believe has connections along the border region.

Police say 27-year-old James Taggart has been missing since the end of January when he was last seen in the Portadown area where he had been living in a hostel.

He is currently unlawfully at large after his licence was revoked, and police fear he may have fled across the Border.

Taggart had served a seven-year jail sentence for raping a 19-year-old woman in Enniskillen in 2012. He was 17 at the time of the attack, which was committed while on licence from prison for an earlier assault.

He was initially sentenced to nine years in prison for rape, but this was reduced to seven years on appeal.

Dungannon Crown Court heard how Taggart had met the woman in a bar. Giving evidence, his victim said during the attack at Taggart's home she could hardly breathe and had feared for her life.

When arrested, Taggart denied any wrongdoing, but these claims were rejected by a jury which unanimously found him guilty of raping and assaulting the victim after a 10-day trial.

Taggart is described as 5’7”, slim build (around 63.5 kg), short light brown hair with receding hairline, short brown full beard, blue eyes and speaks with a Fermanagh accent.

“It is believed that James has been seen recently in the Essex area of England. He is known to have connections in Bradford, Lancaster and Liverpool and he is known to have connections to the Fermanagh, Belfast and Londonderry/Derry areas,” say the PSNI.

Police are also appealing to Taggart directly to hand himself in.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie