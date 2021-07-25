Deaths in Donegal, Sunday evening, July 25, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

Ann Golden, Ballintra

Proinnsias Boyle, Carrick

Frances McBride, Kerrykeel

Carrie McLaughlin, Taobh Na Cille, Moville

Ann Golden, Ballintra

The death has occurred of Ann Golden (née Mullaney), Ballymagroarty, Ballintra.

Predeceased by her husband Jim Golden, her brothers Peter and Francie Mullaney.

Deeply regretted by her loving sons, Paul and Conrad, daughters in law, Che and Therese. Much loved by her grandchildren, India, Maya, Ellie and Layla Rose.

Always remembered by her sister Maisie, brother Martin and sister in law Catriona. Her nieces, nephews and extended family.

Ann will be reposing at her late residence on Tuesday evening from approximately 8pm and will remain there until her removal at 10.20am on Thursday morning for 11am funeral Mass at St Bridget's Church, Ballintra, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

House private to family and close friends please. Anyone wishing to offer their condolences to the family can do so along the route to the church on the morning of the funeral, bearing in mind social distancing.

Ann's funeral mass will be streamed live on www.churchservices.tv/ballintra

Proinnsias Boyle, Carrick

The death has occurred of Proinnsias Boyle, Straleel, Carrick.

Peacefully, at his home. Removal from his home on Monday at 11.30am for Funeral Mass in St. Cartha’s Church, Kilcar at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in Kilcar cemetery. In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family and close friends.

Frances McBride, Kerrykeel

The death has occurred of Frances Mc Bride,Kerrykeel, July 23 2021, peacefully in Letterkenny University Hospital.

Predeceased by her husband Myles. Deeply regretted by her loving family, Kathleen, Imelda, Bernard, Liam, Tommy, Mary, Eileen, Dolores, Gerard, Phyllis, Pauline, Breid and Sinéad, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchild, extended family and friends.

In accordance with H.S.E. and Government guidelines wake and funeral are private to family, neighbours and close friends.

Remains will repose at her home.

Funeral Mass on Monday, July 26 at 12 noon in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kerrykeel. Burial afterwards in Massmount Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Stroke and Medical Rehab Unit, c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Carrie McLaughlin, Taobh Na Cille, Moville

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Carrie McLaughlin in her 102nd year, late of, Taobh Na Cille, Moville.



Carrie's funeral mass will take place on Monday at 11am in St Pius X Church, Moville followed by burial in St Columba's graveyard, Drung.

Funeral mass can be viewed on www.movilleparish.com

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.



If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.