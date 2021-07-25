Covid claims major Donegal concert event

One of Donegal's biggest annual music concerts, The County Jamboree on the Green, has fallen foul of Covid restrictions.

The event, which is run by the Clonmany Agricultural Show committee was due to be held on Sunday, next, August 1, has been pulled following advice from the gardaí that it would be in violation of public health guidelines.

The organising committee are devastated, not only because this is one of the biggest events in Inishowen every year but because this year's event was geared towards raising funds for the mica affected families and their campaign for justice.

This year's jam-packed drive-in concert would have seen the cream of Irish country and western take the stage at the Showfield in Ballyliffin in what the organising committee felt was a Covid-compliant setting.

Those attending had to pre-book their vehicles costing €50 with a maximum of five allowed in each car.

In their statement just released, the committee outlined the reasons behind their decision.

"We, the committee of Clonmany Agricultural Show set out to organise a safe, organised, controlled event, in line with current Covid-19 restrictions in order to raise vital funds for the mica campaign and to contribute to helping the thousands of affected families in a small way.

"Our initial, careful research found that we were very much in line with Covid restrictions and guidelines as regards outdoor gatherings. However, in an ever-changing world of Covid-19 restrictions, it has been brought to our attention that the event no longer complies with guidelines.

"An Garda Siochana has strongly advised us that to proceed with the event would be doing so in violation of public health guidelines.

"Despite having a 40 acre site in which to facilitate many, many vehicles in a socially distant setting, we find ourselves with no other option but to cancel our Country Jamboree on the Green.

Their statement adds that they are very aware that this will come as a huge disappointment to many, many people - those who had already purchased tickets or intended to; those who are affected by mica who so desperately need vital funding; those who were simply looking forward to a safe day out and some entertainment and to no one more than their own committee who had thrown their time and effort into planning to make this event a success.

"Unfortunately we have explored every possible option and cancellation is the only viable solution.

"We will begin our refund process ASAP. Please allow us some time to organise this.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who had already purchased their concert tickets, or intended to, as well as those who promoted the concert for us.

"We apologise to you all for not being able to deliver what was sure to be a great evening's entertainment.

"Finally, we would like to note that our Grand Prize Draw will of course still take place. This will happen on Sunday August 1 at 6pm.

"It will be streamed live on social media platforms and all appropriate witnesses and authorities will be present to oversee the draw.

The statement adds they have every confidence, as a committee, that they could have ran a completely safe, socially distant event, however it simply is not to be.

"We very much look forward to 2022 where we hope to see normality, in a packed show field with a live band on stage once more.

"Thank you to all our supporters of the show. We appreciate your continued support and we would like to wish everyone who has bought a ticket for our draw the very best of luck."

The show committee have however stated that their monster draw with prizes totaling €80,000 still goes ahead. The top prize in this one is a Valtra Tractor A104 HTech or a Skoda Kodiaq Sportline