Singing superstar Taylor Swift enjoying the beauty of Donegal

Photo Credit: Official Taylor Swift Instagram Page
Go Visit Donegal could not have been more excited today when they reported that singing superstar Taylor Swift is enjoying a well earned break in Donegal #keepdiscoveringdonegal
"She has today shared some lovely moments on Instagram enjoying Magherawarden Beach, Portsalon #lovedonegal," they said.
Keep Discovering Donegal https://www.govisitdonegal. com/keep-discovering-donegal
For many years, the beauty and seduction of Donegal has attracted people here from all walks of life.
Enjoy the rest of your trip Taylor and maybe you'll gig here someday.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.