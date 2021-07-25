Moderate weather warning for Donegal on Monday

A Moderate Advisory Warning has been issued for Donegal by Donegal County Council.
A cold front crossing the country on Monday afternoon will bring widespread heavy and possibly thundery showers.
Downpours will result in hazardous driving conditions and may lead to spot flooding. Areas most at risk are Leinster and east Munster later Monday afternoon and evening.
Heavy showers with the risk of thunderstorms will continue through Tuesday and Wednesday.
Event: Advisory
Severity: Yellow
Valid from: Mon. 26/07 @ 12PM
Valid to: Tue. 27/07 @ 5AM
Affected Areas: Ireland
