Motorbike crash - major congestion with two lanes going into Letterkenny closed

Reports are coming in of a motorbike that has been involved in a crash on the main road between the Clanree Hotel and the Polestar roundabout in Letterkenny.
Ambulances and gardai are at the scene.
There is major traffic congestion and the two lanes going into Letterkenny are closed.
Diversions are currently in place.
No further details are to hand at this stage.
