Search our Archive

25/07/2021

1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Motorcyclist (40s) killed in Letterkenny road collision

Tragedy occurred on the N14 between Dry Arch roundabout and the Port Road roundabout

Motorcyclist (40s) killed in Letterkenny road collision

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Gardaí from Letterkenny attended the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the N14 between Dry Arch roundabout and the Port Road roundabout this evening Sunday July 25, 2021 at approximately 4.55p.m.

A male motorcyclist (late 40s), was seriously injured while driving in traffic. His motorcycle collided with a jeep and a tractor. He was removed from the scene and taken to University Hospital Letterkenny in a critical condition, where he later passed away. The male driver of the jeep was uninjured and the driver of the tractor was taken to hospital to receive medical attention. His injuries are non-life threatening.

The scene is currently preserved and Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are conducting their examination.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling on the N14 this evening between the Dry Arch and Port Road roundabouts and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on (074) 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

There was considerable traffic disruption in the area following the accident, and diversions were put in place.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie