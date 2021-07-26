Donegal Airport back in action as flights take off from today

Donegal Airport
The Donegal - Dublin route is back in action at Donegal Airport from today, July 26.
Flights will operate out of Donegal airport twice a day, every day. On weekdays, flights will depart Donegal Airport at 08:20 and 16:40 and from Dublin airport at 15:10 and 18:20.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.