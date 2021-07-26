Donegal County Council vote to retain Local Property Tax

Donegal County Council has agreed to retain the Local Property Tax at the same level as last year.
Members voted this morning by 23 votes to 13 against to retain the rate.
They turned down a call to reduce the rate by 15% by 21 votes to 3 with 10 abstaining.
