Met Éireann issues a status yellow rain and thunderstorm warning

Met Éireann issues Status Yellow Rainfall warning
Thunderstorms and heavy showers will develop today over the western half of the country, moving eastwards this evening where they will continue tonight, according to the latest forecast from Met Éireann.
⚠️Yellow rain & thunder warning issued ⚠️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 26, 2021
After a long spell of dry weather, rain returns today with heavy showers & thunderstorms possibly leading to surface flooding in a few areas.
See all active warnings here ➡️https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/BENN1uYOtf
Localised downpours will lead to spot flooding and hazardous driving conditions.
The warning is valid until 05:00 Tuesday, July 27.
