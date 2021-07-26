Councillor points out the dangers associated with illegal parking at one of Donegal's most popular beaches

Illegal parking has to stop along the road to the Marble Hill beach, a local councillor has said.

Independent Councillor Michael McClafferty warned that emergency service vehicles would have had severe difficulty making their way to an emergency situation at the beach, over the course of the weekend, should the need have arisen.

Over the course of the weekend, people flocked to beaches across the county in their droves.

"We all know the rules of the road there are no excuses for this bad parking. Someday it might just happen that emergency vehicles won’t get through," Cllr McClafferty said.

He added that local refuse lorries were unable to reach customers such was the situation with parking. The councillor said that the case would remain the same for other delivery lorries which tried to make their way down the road at the weekend.

"Use the allocated spaces accordingly or else walk a bit from a safe distance keep the main thoroughfare clear at all times," Cllr McClafferty said.