Search our Archive

26/07/2021

1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Independent councillor highlights the importance of using bins properly

Independent councillor highlights the importance of using bins properly

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

A councillor has moved to remind people that it is their personal responsibility to supply bins to their homes and, or their holiday home(s) as bin bags are being phased out across the county. 

Independent Councillor Michael Mc Clafferty raised the issue at a recent online meeting of the Glenties Municipal District. 

HSE issues warning as number of Covid-19 cases in Letterkenny University Hospital rises

'Great concern' at the increase in Covid-19 cases in the community

He said that recently people have been leaving their refuse at the Falcarragh Bottle Bank and as a result signs had to be put up to remind people of what the bank was to be used for.

He said: "It’s the responsibility of every house holder to supply bins at there house or holiday home(s). As refuse bags are being phased out over time ... in some towns bins are the next best option available to all."

Councillor points out the dangers associated with illegal parking at one of Donegal's most popular beaches

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie