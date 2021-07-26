Independent councillor highlights the importance of using bins properly

A councillor has moved to remind people that it is their personal responsibility to supply bins to their homes and, or their holiday home(s) as bin bags are being phased out across the county.
Independent Councillor Michael Mc Clafferty raised the issue at a recent online meeting of the Glenties Municipal District.
He said that recently people have been leaving their refuse at the Falcarragh Bottle Bank and as a result signs had to be put up to remind people of what the bank was to be used for.
He said: "It’s the responsibility of every house holder to supply bins at there house or holiday home(s). As refuse bags are being phased out over time ... in some towns bins are the next best option available to all."
