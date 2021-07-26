Search our Archive

26/07/2021

1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Future purchases of houses in Donegal for council in doubt

Mica issue not initially detected in Buncrana

Future purchases of houses in Donegal for council in doubt

Council to shy away from buying houses?

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

Email:

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

Donegal County Council's director of housing has warned the council would have to seriously examine whether to buy houses going forward until the mica issues were resolved.

Joe Peoples was speaking during the afternoon online session of the reconvened its July meeting.

Members are debating on whether to take legal advice on the Emergency Motion in relation to the purchase of five houses in Buncrana. A report on same was circulated this afternoon

They are also being asked  to consider a second legal opinion in relation to the council putting protocols in place to ensure that the council does not purchase any products from quarries that are known to have defective materials.

This report has also been circulated but some members have argued they had only half an hour to examine them.

It emerged during the debate over the Buncrana houses that when they were initially tested no signs of mica were detected. This subsequently changed when crack began to appear.

Mr Peoples warned that this was unforeseen and cast a doubt over future council purchases as this unexpected development meant they could not stand over such purchases going forward.

The meeting has gone into committee to hear legal advice and it is expected  to resume shortly.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie