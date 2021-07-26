Future purchases of houses in Donegal for council in doubt

Donegal County Council's director of housing has warned the council would have to seriously examine whether to buy houses going forward until the mica issues were resolved.

Joe Peoples was speaking during the afternoon online session of the reconvened its July meeting.

Members are debating on whether to take legal advice on the Emergency Motion in relation to the purchase of five houses in Buncrana. A report on same was circulated this afternoon

They are also being asked to consider a second legal opinion in relation to the council putting protocols in place to ensure that the council does not purchase any products from quarries that are known to have defective materials.

This report has also been circulated but some members have argued they had only half an hour to examine them.

It emerged during the debate over the Buncrana houses that when they were initially tested no signs of mica were detected. This subsequently changed when crack began to appear.

Mr Peoples warned that this was unforeseen and cast a doubt over future council purchases as this unexpected development meant they could not stand over such purchases going forward.

The meeting has gone into committee to hear legal advice and it is expected to resume shortly.