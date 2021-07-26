Fears for future of Lifford Hospital

Fears have been expressed that the HSE is moving to close Lifford Community Hospital very shortly

Chairman of the The Friends of Lifford Hospital group, John Quinn, has revealed today that staff has informed their committee that the HSE is trying to move move all staff out of the old building by Friday.

He claimed they have also been told the ambulance service is being moved out of the border town also,

"I don't know what the HSE are at. You try to ring them but they all seem to be on holiday. No one is dealing with our concerns. We've run up against a brick wall."

He added staff who had contacted the committee suggested the HSE were working at some parts of the building and cutting down some trees on the outside as if they were refurbishing the place.

"The last long-stay resident in the hospital passed away last week so maybe that's why they are in such a rush to move things along. This is so undemocratic, the don't want the hospital to function at all. We have campaigned for years to save Lifford, we have pointed out why there is a need for such a facility based in the county capital and the huge rural hinterland is serves but they are not listening to us."

He added he had also been told the unions had entered into negotiations with the HSE.

"We as a group are meeting in the hospital car park tomorrow, Tuesday, July 27 at 12 noon to voice our concerns. We want some straight answers - as we told the HSE on numerous occasions we, the committee, haven't gone away, " said Mr Quinn.