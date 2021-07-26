Search our Archive

26/07/2021

Council meeting ends in disarray

No date set for resumed meeting

Donegal County Council HQ, Lifford

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

Email:

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

Today's meeting of Donegal County Council has ended in disarray.

Councillors clashed throughout the afternoon before they voted to go in-committee to deal with a section of their agenda which dealt with legal advice on an emergency motion in relation to the purchase of five houses in Buncrana.

They were also to hear legal opinion in relation to the council putting protocols in place to ensure that it did not purchase any products from quarries that are known to have defective materials.

But even before these issues were dealt with tempers were frayed as councillors fought with one another over the rights and wrongs of holding this section of the meeting in-committee and the procedures that the council used  to decide to purchase the properties, how it subsequently transpired that they contained mica in them and who knew about it.

It is understood that words were exchanged between several members and legal threats made.

A spokesperson for  the council confirmed a short time ago that the in-committee and ordinary meetings of the council had been adjourned and no date had been decided when it might resume.

