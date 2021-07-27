Appeal after three men assaulted in Letterkenny town centre

Letterkenny gardaí are appealing for information after three men were assaulted in the town centre at the weekend
Gardaí are appealing for information after a series of assaults in the centre of Letterkenny at the weekend.
Three men required hospital treatment following four assaults that took place between Main Street and Lower Main Street in the early hours of Sunday morning between 12.15 am and 2.45am.
The men’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Letterkenny gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed any of the assaults or may have dashcam footage that could be of use to contact Letterkenny garda station on 074 71 67100.
