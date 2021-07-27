Donegal gardaí issue appeal after man assaulted by a group of young males

Gardaí are appealing for information after a man was assaulted by a group of young males in Buncrana at the weekend
Gardaí in Buncrana are investigating an assault that took place in the early hours of Sunday morning.
A man required hospital treatment after he was assaulted at around 1.15 am.
Gardaí believe he was assaulted by a group of young males. He was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where he was treated for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the Ferris Lane area between 1 am and 1.15 am on Sunday, July 25 and may have witnessed the assault or have information about it to contact them at Buncrana on 074 93 20540.
