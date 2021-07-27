Search our Archive

27/07/2021

Councillors raise concerns over Dunlewey road

Michelle NicPhaidin

Councillors in the Glenties Municipal District have asked that a piece of road located beside An Cúirt Hotel at Dunlewey be inspected by the roads department of Donegal County Council (DCC). 
Cllr John Shéamais Ó Fearraigh said that a number of accidents had happened in the area, of late, and said that he was of the opinion that fixing it in 2022 may be too late. He said that it is of the utmost importance that the road is seen to sooner rather than later.
Cllrs Noreen McGarvey and Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig also raised concerns about the road.

Speaking at a Glenties Municipal District online meeting, the Roads Area Manager, Brendan McFadden said that he had responded to Coiste Forbartha Dhun Luíche and councillors had also been furnished with a copy of the response.
He said that a traffic speed count had been carried out in the area and that a meeting was scheduled to take place to see what additional measures could be put in place.

He added that more effective measures are being considered for the area.

