27/07/2021

Garda appeal after derelict house extensively damaged in deliberate fire

Letterkenny gardaí appealing to parents to warn children of dangers of approaching derelict buildings

Donegal fire service battle house fire

Gardaí believe the fire at the house in the Ardglass area of Long Lane on Monday night was started deliberately

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A derelict house has been extensively damaged in a fire in Letterkenny.

Gardaí believe the fire at the house in the Ardglass area of Long Lane on Monday night was started deliberately.

The fire service attended the scene after gardaí were alerted to the fire at around 8.15pm.

Letterkenny gardaí are appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the Ardglass area between 7.30pm and 8.15pm on Monday, July 26 to contact them on 074 91 67100. 

They are also appealing to anyone who may have dash cam footage that may be of use to get in touch.

Gardaí are also asking parents to warn their children of the dangers of going near derelict houses.

