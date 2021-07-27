Donegal house targeted for lead and copper in burglary

Buncrana gardaí are appealing for information after the break-in at a house in the Burnfoot area
Gardaí are appealing for information after a house in Burnfoot was targeted for lead and copper in a burglary.
The break-in at the house in the Dundrain area took place between 2pm on Saturday, July 17 and noon on Tuesday, July 20.
The house, which is undergoing renovation, was entered when the glass on a rear patio door was smashed.
Lead flashing was removed from under an upstairs window and a new hot water cylinder was pulled out after pipes were cut.
A CCTV camera at the premises was moved. Gardaí say nothing was taken in the burglary but they are appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area between July 17 and 20 to contact them at Buncrana garda station on 074 93 20540.
More News
Gardaí believe the fire at the house in the Ardglass area of Long Lane on Monday night was started deliberately
Gardaí are appealing for information after a man was assaulted by a group of young males in Buncrana at the weekend
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.