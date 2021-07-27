Gardaí to focus on rural areas after research shows 8 out of 10 accidents take place on rural roads

A rural road in Cnoc Fola
Chief Supt Michael Hennebry from the National Roads Policing Bureau says gardaí will focus on policing more rural areas after research has found that 8 out of 10 accidents take place on rural roads.
New research by the RSA, which looked at the period between January and mid July, has found that 12 noon to 4pm is the riskiest time.
Sixty-five road deaths occurred during this time period, 11 of which were in Dublin. There were two fatalities in Donegal, 1 in Sligo, and 4 in Cavan.
Speaking on Oceanfm, Chief Supt Michael Hennebry said: “The rural areas we are talking about are 80km speedzones plus so that is the majority of the road network. The speeding in the more inhabited areas isn’t quiet as evident.
"Our message is, we will be out there enforcing the speed limits. We will focus given the data we are in possession of, we will focus on the 80km plus speed-limit areas."
