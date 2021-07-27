Tributes paid to Donegal motorcyclist who lost life in weekend collision

Tributes have been paid to the motorcyclist who lost his life in a road traffic collision in Letterkenny at the weekend.

Alan John Devenney from Dooish, Newtowncunningham died following a road traffic collision on Sunday afternoon.

The 48-year-old suffered critical injuries after his motorcycle was in collision with an SUV and tractor at the Port Road roundabout at around 4.55pm.

The father of three died after being taken to Letterkenny University Hospital. Gardaí said the driver of the tractor was taken to hospital to receive medical attention for non-life-threatening injuries. The male driver of the SUV was uninjured.

Mr Devenney's funeral will take place at 2pm on Thursday in All Saints Parish Church, Newtowncunningham.

Local councillor Paul Canning said people in the area were devastated and in shock at the news of the death of the local businessman.

He said Mr Devenney was from a family that is well-known and respected in the area and that has been very supportive of local charities.

“He was straight up, honest as the day’s long and hardworking. Our prayers and sympathy are with the family. No one wants to get that news,” he said.

Gardaí have renewed their appeal to witnesses to the collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling on the N14 on Sunday afternoon between the Dry Arch and Port Road roundabouts and who may have camera or dash cam footage are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Letterkenny garda station on 074 9167100, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.