Search our Archive

27/07/2021

1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Tributes paid to Donegal motorcyclist who lost life in weekend collision

Alan John Devenney from Newtowncunningham died following a collision in Letterkenny

Deaths in Donegal, sunday, November 12th, 2017

Tributes paid to 48-year-old businessman from Newtowncunningham

Reporter:

Reporter

Tributes have been paid to the motorcyclist who lost his life in a road traffic collision in Letterkenny at the weekend.

Alan John Devenney from Dooish, Newtowncunningham died following a road traffic collision on Sunday afternoon.

The 48-year-old  suffered critical injuries after his motorcycle was in collision with an SUV and tractor at the Port Road roundabout at around 4.55pm.

The father of three died after being taken to Letterkenny University Hospital.  Gardaí said the driver of the tractor was taken to hospital to receive medical attention for non-life-threatening injuries. The male driver of the SUV was uninjured. 

Mr Devenney's funeral will take place at 2pm on Thursday in All Saints Parish Church, Newtowncunningham.

Local councillor Paul Canning said people in the area were devastated and in shock at the news of the death of the local businessman. 

He said Mr Devenney was from a family that is well-known and respected in the area and that has been very supportive of local charities.

“He was straight up, honest as the day’s long and hardworking. Our prayers and sympathy are with the family. No one wants to get that news,” he said.

Gardaí have renewed their appeal to witnesses to the collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling on the N14 on Sunday afternoon between the Dry Arch and Port Road roundabouts and who may have camera or dash cam footage are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Letterkenny garda station on 074 9167100, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie