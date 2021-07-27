Search our Archive

27/07/2021

Exciting competitions lined up for major Donegal arts event

Allingham Poetry and Flash Fiction competitions now open

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

The 2021 Allingham Poetry and Flash Fiction competitions are open for entries. First-place winners in Flash Fiction and in Poetry will each receive a prize of €300. Deadline for entries is September 17, with a fee of €5 per entry.

Prizes will be awarded in a live online awards ceremony during the November 3-7 festival

Poet Afric McGlinchey and novelist Nuala O’Connor will judge the competitions. Rules and online entry forms are posted at http://www.allinghamfestival. com/fiction-poetry- competitions.

Allingham Poetry and Flash Fiction entrants must be 18 years of age by November 3. The festival offers separate art and writing competitions for children, also detailed on the website.

This year’s Allingham Festival will include concerts, workshops and a performance by comedian Seamus O’Rourke. In line with national health guidelines, festival planners hope to offer live events in the Abbey Centre and other Ballyshannon venues, with contingency plans for online broadcasts and hybrid activities.

Follow www.allinghamfestival.com for emerging details of the Festival.

