Exciting competitions lined up for major Donegal arts event

The 2021 Allingham Poetry and Flash Fiction competitions are open for entries. First-place winners in Flash Fiction and in Poetry will each receive a prize of €300. Deadline for entries is September 17, with a fee of €5 per entry.
Prizes will be awarded in a live online awards ceremony during the November 3-7 festival
Poet Afric McGlinchey and novelist Nuala O’Connor will judge the competitions. Rules and online entry forms are posted at http://www.allinghamfestival. com/fiction-poetry- competitions.
Allingham Poetry and Flash Fiction entrants must be 18 years of age by November 3. The festival offers separate art and writing competitions for children, also detailed on the website.
This year’s Allingham Festival will include concerts, workshops and a performance by comedian Seamus O’Rourke. In line with national health guidelines, festival planners hope to offer live events in the Abbey Centre and other Ballyshannon venues, with contingency plans for online broadcasts and hybrid activities.
Follow www.allinghamfestival.com for emerging details of the Festival.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.