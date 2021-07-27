UPDATE: Man taken to hospital after collision between van and lorry

Gardaí are at the scene and the road remains closed (file picture)
A man in his 30s has been taken to Letterkenny University Hospital following a two-vehicle collision on the N13.
The collision, which took place shortly after 12pm on Tuesday between Stranorlar and the Kilross junction, involved a van and a lorry.
Gardaí remain at the scene and the road is closed.
