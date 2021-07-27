Increase in numbers of those attending Letterkenny University Hospital this week

The Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital has been extremely busy this week with higher than average numbers of people attending.

There is ongoing pressure on bed availability in the hospital and it is regretted that many patients are currently experiencing long waiting times to be admitted from the Emergency Department (ED) to an acute bed in the hospital.

Management at the hospital are asking people to contact their GP during normal surgery hours or the NoWDOC GP Out of hours service in the first instance if their health problem is not urgent.

Those who attend the ED are being seen strictly in order of medical priority and those at the hospital apologise for the long wait times.

People are being asked to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines when they attend the hospital. A companion will only be permitted in exceptional circumstances. This is to minimise the risk of infection and to keep everyone safe. Patients are being reminded to please wear a face covering/mask when in the ED and to comply with any Covid-19 screening processes.