Search our Archive

27/07/2021

1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Increase in numbers of those attending Letterkenny University Hospital this week

Increase in numbers of those attending Letterkenny University Hospital this week

Letterkenny University Hospital

Reporter:

Michelle Nic Pháidín

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

The Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital has been extremely busy this week with higher than average numbers of people attending.

There is ongoing pressure on bed availability in the hospital and it is regretted that many patients are currently experiencing long waiting times to be admitted from the Emergency Department (ED) to an acute bed in the hospital.

Management at the hospital are asking people to contact their GP during normal surgery hours or the NoWDOC GP Out of hours service in the first instance if their health problem is not urgent.

Those who attend the ED are being seen strictly in order of medical priority and those at the hospital apologise for the long wait times.

People are being asked to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines when they attend the hospital. A companion will only be permitted in exceptional circumstances. This is to minimise the risk of infection and to keep everyone safe. Patients are being reminded to please wear a face covering/mask when in the ED and to comply with any Covid-19 screening processes.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie