28/07/2021

Almost 70% of our population is now fully vaccinated, says CMO

The vaccination programme has received high uptake to date

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre last evening confirmed that they had been notified of 1,120 confirmed cases of Covid-19. 

142 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 27 are in ICU.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Almost 70% of our population is now fully vaccinated and today the vaccination programme has been extended to 12-15 year olds who will also be able to register for an mRNA vaccine.

 

“Following advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee, which has been approved by Government, I encourage parents and guardians of those aged 12-15 years of age to register them for a vaccination as soon as the opportunity arises.

 

“The vaccination programme has received high uptake to date. I strongly urge anyone eligible to register for a vaccine to do so as soon as possible.”  

