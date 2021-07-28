Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday morning, July 28, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

The death has occurred of Joan Darcy, Clyhore, Ballyshannon.

Peacefully at home in the care of her loving family. Beloved Mother of Ann Marie, John (Di), Christine, Michael (Julie), Patricia, Joseph (Denise) & Kevin (Sue).

Sadly missed by her sisters Peggy & Toni (England), her grandchildren Patrick, Ann-Marie, James, Megan, Joe, Jack, Jasmin, Shannon, Gemma, David, Jade, Leah and Maggie and her great grandchildren.

Reposing at her late residence on Thursday from 2pm until removal on Friday morning, July 30, to St. Joseph’s Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterward in the adjoining cemetery.

House private to Family, neighbours and close Friends.

In accordance with the H.S.E and government guidelines, the wake and burial are private to family only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

All enquiries to John McGee & Sons Funeral Home on 087 2218483.



The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of John Harley, Carnmore Road, Dungloe.

His remains will be reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 27 from 5pm to 9pm and on Wednesday, July 28 from 4pm with removal at 5.45pm going to St Crona’s Church, Dungloe for 6pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, July 29 at 11am with burial afterwards in the New Graveyard, Annagry.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

The death has taken place as a result of a road traffic collision of Alan John Devenney, Dooish, Newtowncunningham.

Dearly beloved Father of Leona, Jordan and Craig. A Loving Son of Isobel and Lexie and much-loved Brother of Sandra, Raymond, Wendy, Pamela and Helen.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Thursday afternoon, July 29 at 1.30pm for service in All Saints Parish Church, Newtowncunningham at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Beaumount Hospital neurology department, Beaumount, Dublin 9 or the Irish Cancer Society, Dublin 4.

All enquiries to Adair & Neely Funeral Directors; +44 2871 311 321.

The death has taken place of Anton Shuss McBride, Tranarossann, Downings.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday morning, July 29 going to the Church of St John the Baptist for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by Interment in Mevagh Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Mass can be viewed live on the Mevagh Parish Facebook page.

The sudden death has occurred of Patrick Mooney Bailieborough Cavan and formerly Brackey, Ardara.

His remains are reposing at the family home at Brackey, Ardara.

Funeral from there on Thursday, July 29 at 11.30am going to the Church of The Holy Family, Ardara at 12 noon, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

His ashes will be buried in Ardara at a later date in the family plot.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake funeral and cremation are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

The death has occurred of Anne Hardy, née Grant, Castlequarter, Inch.

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Anne Hardy, née Grant, Castlequarter, Inch and formerly Grove Cottages, Muff.

Removal from her residence on Wednesday, July 28 at 10am going to Sacred Heart Church, Muff, for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines wake, funeral and interment are strictly for family and close friends with a limit of 50 people permitted.

Anne's Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.mcnmedia.tv muff

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

The death has occurred of Anthony Henry Glackin, London and formerly of Saltpans, Dungloe.

Anthony passed away on July 8 surrounded by his loving family at Royal Free Hospital, London. He is sadly missed by his loving wife Freda, daughters Tracey and Roseanne, sons Anthony and Damien, daughters-in-law Georgina and Kate, sons-in-law Brendan and Mirek, grandchildren Frankie, Rosa, Finn, Henry, Anna, Sophia, Emilia, Albie and Teddy, brothers Paddy and Neilly, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and many friends in London and Ireland.

Anthony’s Funeral Mass will be in St Gabriel of Our Lady of Sorrows Roman Catholic Church, St John's Villas, London N19 3EE on Thursday, July 29, at 12pm followed by burial in Islington and St Pancras Cemetery, East Finchley.

The mass will be live streamed on https://www.colourstone.co. uk/screen1.html

The sudden death has occurred of Cathal James, 5 West Hill, Letterkenny.

Remains will be reposing at the Letterkenny Funeral Home, Port Road, Letterkenny.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, July 28 at 11am in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny with interment afterwards to the family plot in New Leck Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Enquiries to Con McDaid Funeral Director.

The death has occurred at his late residence of Francie Lafferty, Meencarrigach, Ballybofey.

Beloved husband of Valerie and much-loved father to Susan, Michael, Vincent, Gary, Anna, Teresa, Rita, Linda, Rosaleen, Cristina, Bernadette, Kevin, Gerry, Steven and the late John.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Wednesday, July 28 at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices. tv/stranorlar.

In compliance with current guidelines the house, and funeral will be strictly private to the family only please, with a maximum of fifty people permitted.

The death has occurred of Ann Golden (née Mullaney), Ballymagroarty, Ballintra.

Predeceased by her husband Jim Golden, her brothers Peter and Francie Mullaney.

Deeply regretted by her loving sons, Paul and Conrad, daughters in law, Che and Therese. Much loved by her grandchildren, India, Maya, Ellie and Layla Rose.

Always remembered by her sister Maisie, brother Martin and sister in law Catriona. Her nieces, nephews and extended family.

Ann will be reposing at her late residence on Tuesday evening from 8pm.

Her removal will take place at 10.20am on Thursday for 11am funeral Mass at St Bridget's Church, Ballintra, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

House private to family and close friends please. Anyone wishing to offer their condolences to the family can do so along the route to the church on the morning of the funeral, bearing in mind social distancing.

Ann's Funeral Mass will be streamed live on www.churchservices.tv/ ballintra

